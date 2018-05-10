GSEB result 2018: Gujarat Board declares Class 12 result for Science stream; check your score on gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the result for the GSEB Class 12 examination, for Science stream, today. Students can check their score on its official website gseb.org.

Around 1.34 lakh students took the Class 12 Science exam in March, of which, 98,067 passed, taking the pass percentage to 73 percent, reported The Indian Express. According to the report, girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 74.9 percent as compared to boys (71 percent). "The top-scoring district was Rajkot while the sixth highest scoring district is Chota Udaipur," the report added.

Here is how you can check your score:

- Log on to gseb.org.

- Click on Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate HSC results in 2018.

- Enter required information like seat number in the blank text box provided.

- Download the result and take a print copy.

Gujarat SSC exams were conducted from 12 to 23 March 2018 and HSC exams for general stream were held from 12 to 28 March while for science stream the exams were conducted from 12 to 22 March 2018. This year, around 6.9 lakh students have appeared for the HSC Science and General Stream examination.

Board officials had informed that 57,734 students had taken the exam in the 'A' group, with physics, chemistry, and mathematics. While some 76,888 students took the examination in the 'B' group, with physics, chemistry, and biology. And just 19 students chose the 'AB' group, with physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics.