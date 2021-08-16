GSEB HSC 2021: Results out for Class 12 Science stream repeater students; check scores at gseb.org

Over 1.07 lakh students had appeared for the examinations, out of which 44,236 girls and 63,028 boys cleared it

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the results for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 Science stream repeaters and isolated students.

Candidates, who were waiting for the results, can now check their scores at the official website of the GSHSEB - https://www.gseb.org/.

Here are the steps that students can follow to access GSEB HSC results for Science repeater students:

1. Go to the website, https://www.gseb.org/

2. The login window for repeater/ isolated students for July 2021 will appear.

3. Enter your six-digit seat number.

4. Click on the ‘Go’ button to check the GSEB 2021 results.

5. Download and save a copy of your results.

The GSEB had declared the results for the Class 12 Science stream on 17 July. Over 1.07 lakh students had appeared for the examinations, out of which 44,236 girls and 63,028 boys cleared it.

From the Science stream, 3,245 students were awarded the A1 grade while 15,254 candidates have secured A2 grade. The highest number of A1 grade scorers were from the Rajkot district. B1 grade was awarded to 24,757 students and 26,831 secured B2 grade. Only 289 students received the E1 grade, while 4 were given the E2 grade.

The GSEB general stream (Arts and Commerce) results were declared on 31 July.

The Board declared a pass percentage of 100 percent, a record jump from 2020, when the pass percentage was 76.29 percent.

The GSEB had cancelled the exams due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic this year. The evaluation of Class 12 students was based on internal assessment. The board marked students according to their performance in Class 10, Class 11, and Class 12 internal assessments. The board gave 50 percent weightage to the Class 10 marks, while the rest of the weightage was divided equally between Class 11 and 12 results.