GSEB HSC 2021: Gujarat board releases result for Class 12 Science stream; 3,245 students get A1 grade

The results of the Gujarat board class 12 Science stream have been announced by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). Schools can download the class 12 Science stream results from the website gseb.org. Students can only get access to their results from the school.

The date for distribution of marksheets and certificates along with re-verification and evaluation will be announced by GSEB soon.

According to NDTV, out of the over 1.07 lakh students who appeared for the exam, a total of 63,028 boys and 44,236 girls cleared it.

There are 3,245 students from Science stream who have scored the A1 grade while 15,254 have secured A2. B1 grade has been secured by 24,757 students and 26,831 have been awarded B2 grade. E1 grade has been scored by 289 students. Only four students have received E2 grade.

The report stated that the highest number of A1 grade (829) scorers are from the Rajkot district.

The evaluation of class 12 Science stream students was based on the internal assessment. GSEB gave 50 percent weightage to the marks of the class 10 board exams. Marks scored in class 11 and internal assessment of class 12 were also used to calculate the results.

According to the Times of India, students who are not satisfied with the results of the exam can take an offline test. They will have return their marksheet to the board within fifteen days of the result declaration to appear for the offline examination.

The board had declared the results for class 10 on 29 June. The examination was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the board had prepared an alternative evaluation criterion.