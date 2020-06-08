GSEB Class 12 Science Stream supplementary exam 2020: Application to begin from 11 June, window open till 5 pm on 20 June

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, or GSEB, will begin the supplementary applications for GSEB Class 12 Science Stream from 11 June. Students who are not happy with their score in any particular subject under the stream and want to improve their marks can apply by requesting on the official website -- gseb.org and hscsciexamreg.gseb.org.

The application will be open till 5 pm on 20 June.

According to a report by India Today, GSEB Supplementary Examination can be taken by students who due to unavoidable circumstances could not appear in the exam or failed in one or two subjects. The GSEB Science Stream Class 12 examinations 2020 were held in the month of March.

Students can get a second chance to clear the GSEB Class 12 board exam without wasting an academic study with the help of supplementary examination.

Here’s GSEB notice for the supplementary application for Class 12 Science Stream.

A report by Jagran Josh said the GSEB in a release mentioned that female and disables students will not have to pay fee for GSEB Supplementary Application.

Candidates who are unable to go to school can apply online and pay the required fee.

Details of the GSEB Class 12 science stream supplementary examination including the application instructions and fee payment, will be uploaded on the official website on 11 June 11.

GSEB declared the results of Class 12 board exam for Science stream on 17 May. A total of 71.34 percent students cleared the HSC 2020 exam, out of about 1.6 lakh students.

The board will declare the GSEB HSC or Class 12 results for Arts and Commerce streams late this month.