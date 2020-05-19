GSEB HSC 2020: Gujarat Board clarifies Class 12 results for Arts and Commerce stream will not be announced today; scores to be out in June

GSEB HSC Results 2020 | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board has said that GSEB HSC Results for Arts and Commerce streams would not be announced on Tuesday, according to media reports.

The board has cautioned students not to pay attention to fake notifications doing rounds on social media. The results will be declared in June.

GSEB had recently announced the HSC results for the science stream. A fake circular has been made using the official notification released for Science Stream and this fake circular said that result for Arts and Commerce streams would be declared on 19 May.

The doctored notice contains the signature of Science stream exam Regulator JG Pandya, whereas the exam controller for Arts and Commerce stream is Avni Mori.

GSEB chairman A J Shah has said that the fake notice has been put out by some people to confuse students who are worried about the declaration of Gujarat Board Class 12 results.

Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of the board at regular intervals for any update.

Around 16 lakh students appeared for the Gujarat Board exam this year, out of which around six lakh appeared for the Class 12 exam.

The GSEB Class 12 Science result shows that the pass percentage of girls dropped from 72.01 percent last year to 70.85 percent this year, while that of boys dipped marginally from 71.83 percent to 71.69 percent.

Rajkot emerged as the top-performing district with a pass percentage of 91.42.

Gujarat Board is the second education board to declare results amid coronavirus lockdown. Before it, Bihar Board has declared Class 12 results.

Updated Date: May 19, 2020 14:14:15 IST

Tags : 10th Result 2020, 12th Commerce Result Date 2020, 12th Result 2020, GSEB, GSEB Class 12 Result, GSEB HSC Result 2020, GSEB HSC Result 2020 Date, GSEB Result, GSEB SSC Result 2020, Gujarat, Gujarat Board Class 12 Arts Result, Gujarat Board Class 12 Commerce Result, Gujarat Board Class 12 Result, Gujarat Board Class 12 Result Date, Gujarat Board Website, Gujarat Secondary And Higher Education Board, HSC Result 2020, HSC Result 2020 Gujarat, NewsTracker, SSC Board Result 2020, Www.Gseb.Org