Greta Thunberg 'toolkit' case: Delhi Police arrests 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru

A Delhi Police team on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old climate activist in the Greta Thunberg 'toolkit' case.

The police have reportedly alleged that the activist, Disha Ravi, 'shared' and 'spread' the toolkit about the ongoing farmers' protest, which was later mentioned by Thunberg in a tweet.

Disha is a co-founder of Fridays For Future, a global movement questioning political inaction over climate change.

According to a report in The News Minute, the police have accused Disha of contributing written material for the toolkit.

An FIR in this regard was filed on 4 February under charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and promoting hatred. This is the first arrest that has been made in the case.

Disha is a Bachelor of Business Administration graduate from Bengaluru's Mount Carmel College. She works as a culinary experience manager with Good Mylk company, and was working from home when she was picked up by the police, according to a report in The New Indian Express.

Addressing a press conference earlier, a senior Delhi Police officer said initial investigation linked the document with a pro-Khalistan group named "Poetic Justice Foundation".

According to the police, the "toolkit" has a particular section that mentions "digital strike through hashtags on or before 26 January, tweet storms on 23 January onwards, physical action on 26 January and watch-out or join farmers march into Delhi and back to borders".

The "toolkit" was aimed at spreading disaffection and ill-will against the government of India and creating disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups, the police had added.

On 3 February, climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg had come out in support of the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi's borders against the Centre's new agri laws.

"We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," she had tweeted.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at the National Capital's borders for over two months against the laws.

They are demanding that the government repeal the Farmers'' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

With inputs from PTI