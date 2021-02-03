Politicians, Bollywood stars, cricketers condemn Rihanna, Greta Thunberg's tweet on farmers; many support

A number of celebrities on social media asked citizens to focus on the Government of India's efforts to resolve the ongoing crisis

A day after international pop star Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg drew attention and offered support to the farmers' protest, Indian politicians, Bollywood stars and cricketers responded by condemning their social media posts and putting out tweets with the hashtags 'IndiaAgainstPropaganda' and 'IndiaTogether'.

On Tuesday, Rihanna, using the hashtag FarmersProtest tweeted:

Soon afterwards, activist Greta Thunberg tweeted:

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India. https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

Following their tweets, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said it is unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on the protests and derail them.

The detailed MEA statement noted that the Parliament of India, only after a 'full debate and discussion' had passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector.

Hours after the MEA statement, a number of politicians put out social media posts condemning Rihanna and Thunberg's tweets:

Amit Shah tweeted:

No propaganda can deter India’s unity! No propaganda can stop India to attain new heights! Propaganda can not decide India’s fate only ‘Progress’ can. India stands united and together to achieve progress.#IndiaAgainstPropaganda#IndiaTogetherhttps://t.co/ZJXYzGieCt — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 3, 2021

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted:

Motivated campaigns targeting India will never succeed. We have the self confidence today to hold our own. This India will push back. #IndiaTogether#IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 3, 2021

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharman tweeted:

“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken.”#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropagandahttps://t.co/rGJiPvlM4D — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) February 3, 2021

Rihanna's tweet didn't go down well with actor Kangana Ranaut:

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

A number of other celebrities also chimed in on social media, stating that citizens should focus on the government's efforts to resolve the crisis. Sharing the MEA statement on Twitter, actor Akshay Kumar tweeted:

Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. 🙏🏻#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/LgAn6tIwWp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 3, 2021

Ajay Devgn urged people to be wary of "false propaganda against India or Indian policies".

Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting 🙏🏼#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 3, 2021

Karan Johar, in a lengthy note, stated that the country should not let 'anyone divide us'.

We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 3, 2021

Suneil Shetty addded:

We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda @hiteshjain33 https://t.co/7rNZ683ZAU — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 3, 2021

Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar and Shikhar Dhawan tweeted:

Agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system. Farmers are the backbone of any country’s ecosystem. This is an internal matter which I’m sure will be resolved through dialogue. Jai Hind! #IndiaStandsTogether#IndiaAgainstPropoganda 🇮🇳 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 3, 2021

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether#IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

Reaching a solution that benefits our great nation is of utmost importance right now. Let’s stand together and move forward together towards a better and brighter future. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 3, 2021

Others, however, remained supportive. Actress-model Shibani Dandekar came out in support to Rihanna's tweet by sharing it in her Instagram story. Celebrities such as like Richa Chadha and Hansal Mehta chimed in:

Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED. ❤️ https://t.co/H0h5EM7mNW — Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) February 2, 2021

A number of celebrities and personalities from around the world added their two bits to Rihanna and Greta's posts.

Mia Khalifa, a former adult film star, questioned the internet ban around New Delhi:

What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/a5ml1P2ikU — Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

Meena Harris, the niece of US vice-president Kamala Harris took to Twitter to express outrage over the internet shutdowns: