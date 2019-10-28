Grenade attack injures twenty in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, say police; second such assault in three days

Srinagar: Twenty civilians were injured on Monday when terrorists lobbed a grenade at a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town, police said.

Of the twenty, six are seriously injured and have been referred to a hospital in Srinagar. The others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, officials said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to nab the attackers. No arrests have been made so far, police said.

Jammu and Kashmir: Grenade attack near bus stand in Sopore. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/1vdJCaDtY4 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019

The attack comes ahead of a visit to Kashmir of a delegation of Members of the European Union Parliament.

Militants had previously hurled a grenade at a CRPF team, injuring six personnel, in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar on Saturday. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team was manning a checkpoint when the grenade attack took place. Six personnel were injured, they said.

The grenade exploded with a bang causing panic in the area, they said. The security forces fired some shots in the air in retaliation, officials said.

With inputs from agencies

