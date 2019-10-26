Six CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack in Srinagar, security forces fire retaliatory shots

Srinagar: Militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF team, injuring six personnel, in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team was manning a checkpoint when the grenade attack took place. Six personnel were injured, they said.

The grenade exploded with a bang causing panic in the area, they said. The security forces fired some shots in the air in retaliation, officials said.

Further details awaited.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .