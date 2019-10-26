Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Six CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack in Srinagar, security forces fire retaliatory shots

India Press Trust of India Oct 26, 2019 20:26:35 IST

  • Militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF team, injuring six personnel, in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar on Saturday, police said

  • The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team was manning a checkpoint when the grenade attack took place

  • The security forces fired some shots in the air in retaliation, officials said

Srinagar: Militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF team, injuring six personnel, in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team was manning a checkpoint when the grenade attack took place. Six personnel were injured, they said.

The grenade exploded with a bang causing panic in the area, they said. The security forces fired some shots in the air in retaliation, officials said.

Further details awaited.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2019 20:26:35 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores