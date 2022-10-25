Greater Noida: Havoc among residents after 17th floor flat catches fire on Diwali night, reasons unknown

Greater Noida: A major fire broke out at an apartment in a residential society in Greater Noida West possibly due to Diwali diya, late in the night on Monday.

The fire broke out in the 17th floor flat located in Vedantam Society in Gaur City 2 area, under Bisrakh police station limits, prompting relief operations at the site.

Residents say that the fire occurred at around 10 PM after which they informed fire safety department and the facility management of the housing society after the fire safety system installed in the society did not work.

Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh said that they reached immediately and fire that had reached till 18th floor was doused within an hour.

“We got information at around 10.05 pm about a fire at a flat on 17th floor of Tower B2 of Vedantam society. Fire reached 18th floor too. Fire tenders were brought and fire was controlled in an hour,” he said.

Singh further said that no casualties were reported so far. Several video of the incident sufaced on social media as residents expressed anger over the alleged negligence of the facility management of the society.

“The maintenance official did not even come out of his house and kept giving us false assurances that the fire was controlled, even the fire tenders struggled to reach up to the 17th floor to douse the fire,” one resident said.

As per reports, the angry residents also staged a sit-in protest on the national highway but they were dispersed after police intervention.

