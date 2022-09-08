The BJP on Thursday accused the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government for beautifying the grave of 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon and demanded an apology from the former chief minister.

New Delhi: Maharashtra BJP on Thursday accused the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government for beautifying the grave of 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon and demanded an apology from the former chief minister.

“Grave of terrorist Yakub Memon, who executed 1993 Bombay bombings at Pakistan’s behest, was converted into a mazar when Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister. Is this his love for Mumbai, patriotism? Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi and he should apologise to people of Mumbai,” said BJP MLA Ram Kadam.

Grave of terrorist Yakub Memon who executed 1993 Bombay bombings at Pakistan’s behest, converted into a Mazar when Uddhav Thackeray was CM. Is this his love for Mumbai, patriotism? Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi & he should apologise to people of Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam pic.twitter.com/OfJX3lKx2a — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

The grave at Bada Kabarastan in the Marine Lines area of south Mumbai was shockingly beautified with marble tiles and LED lights.

However, the authorities began to remove the lighting installed around the grave after the matter came to light.

Maharashtra | Lighting arrangements that were put up at the grave of 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon are now being removed. Latest visuals from Bada Qabrastan in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/i3rOi2VgVl — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

A worker at Bada Kabrastan said that lighting was done during Shab-e-Baraat when the entire graveyard is illuminated.

“It is an old video. On Shab-e-Baraat lighting is installed in the whole graveyard. Jama Masjid and Mumbai Trust take care of its maintenance,” Bada Kabrastan worker was reported as saying.

Memon was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai bombings over his financial involvement. His brother Tiger Memon is one of the prime suspects in the bombings. After all his appeals and petition for clemency were rejected, Yakub was hanged at Nagpur central jail on 30 July, 2015.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.