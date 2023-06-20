'Grateful...': Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 crore to alma mater IIT Bombay

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani announced a donation of Rs 315 crore to his alma mater, IIT-Bombay, on Tuesday to mark 50 years of his association with the institution. Nilekani joined the institute in 1973 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Bengaluru by IIT Bombay Director Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri and Nilekani.

“To mark 50 years of my association with @iitbombay, I am donating ₹315 crores to my alma mater. I am grateful to be able to do this,” Nilekani tweeted.

According to the official statement, the donation is intended to foster world-class infrastructure, nurture a deep tech startup ecosystem and stimulate research in emerging areas of engineering and technology, at IIT Bombay. It is “one of the largest donations made by an alumnus in India”.

“IIT-Bombay has been a cornerstone in my life, shaping my formative years and laying the foundation for my journey. As I celebrate 50 years of my association with this esteemed Institution, I am grateful to give forward and contribute to its future,” the release quoted Nilekani as saying.

Professor Chaudhuri stated the donation will significantly accelerate the growth of IIT Bombay and catalyse contributions towards advancing research and development in Indian universities.

“We are extremely delighted to see our illustrious alumnus Nandan Nilekani continuing his foundational & pioneering contributions to the Institute. This historic donation will significantly accelerate the growth of IIT Bombay and will firmly set it on a path of global leadership,” Professor Chaudhari said.

Nilekani has been associated with the institute in multiple roles over the last 50 years. He has served the Board of the IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation between 1999 and 2009, and has been with the Board of Governors from 2005 to 2011.

