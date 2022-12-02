Time and again, industrialist Anand Mahindra has proved that not even youth can compete with him when it comes to being active on social media. From switching your inquisitive mode on with his interesting posts to making you laugh out loud with his wits, you just have to follow the social media account of the business tycoon, and you are hooked to your screen constantly. The businessman, who is a staunch believer that “necessity is the mother of invention,” never fails to acknowledge out-of-the-box innovation. Therefore, continuing the trajectory of bringing such innovative inventions in limelight, Mahindra recently dropped a video six-seater cycle auto-rickshaw created by a young man and believes that it has the calibre of finding itself a “global application.”

Taking to his official Twitter account, Mahindra shared a video of a young man riding an electric multi-rider passenger vehicle. The businessman believed that it is suitable for crowded places, citing the examples of such places Mahindra pointed at “European tourist centres”. Not only this, Mahindra even suggested one change that can be done in the model of this unique creation, after which it will be good to go. The industrialist even tagged his company’s Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose to look into the same. When sharing the video, Mahindra wrote in the caption, “With just small design inputs, (cylindrical sections for the chassis Pratap Bose?) this device could find global applications. As a tour ‘bus’ in crowded European tourist centres? I’m always impressed by rural transport innovations, where necessity is the mother of invention.”

The video opens by showing a young man riding in this electric vehicle when a man behind the camera stops him and quizzes him about his vehicle. Detailing about the same, the young man said that the vehicle is worth Rs. 10,000 to 12,000 and just with a single charge, it can run up to 150 km. The young man further claimed that the cost to fully charge it is just Rs 8 to Rs 10, and six people can sit on it including the driver.

With just small design inputs, (cylindrical sections for the chassis @BosePratap ?) this device could find global application. As a tour ‘bus’ in crowded European tourist centres? I’m always impressed by rural transport innovations, where necessity is the mother of invention. pic.twitter.com/yoibxXa8mx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 1, 2022

Needless to say, the video started making rounds on the internet. Several users took to the comments section to laud the innovative idea. Many users also pointed out some of the cons of the innovation that can be rectified and can put the vehicle to great use. One user commented, “It’s a great idea for closed loops like in a zoo, park, corporation complexes, won’t be fit for general traffic because 1. Turning radius, 2. Centrifugal balance when turning, 3.Suspension on uneven roads, 4. no space for luggage, 5. Battery capacity on high load.”

Another commented, “Turning radius – could be overcome by breaking the straight shaft with 3 smaller interconnected shafts, with some sideways movement. Like in toy trains.”

A third user commented, “Yup, I think it’s around 30k considering the size and looks, but if he managed to get a 2nd hand item or salvaged here and there it may be possible. If we cut labour costs and the item procured is at a cheap rate, it can be around 15k something.”

So far, the video has been played more than 6 lakh times and has garnered over 32,000 likes.

