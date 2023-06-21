Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa feels delighted to see his Class 12 English paper; here's why

When was the last time you were delighted to answer exam questions? That too, the board exams that determine a student’s future for further avenues. But consider a case where questions pertaining to your area of expertise appear on the exam. Nothing can be more fulfilling than knowing it all inside and out. Sharing a similar experience, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa was clearly delighted in taking the English paper for Class 12. The moment of ease came for the 17-year-old chess prodigy from Tamil Nadu who took to Twitter to share a photo of the question paper with a letter to a friend describing a chess Olympiad.

The exam paper

As a result of his recent class 12 English exam, he was delighted to attempt a question related to chess, his area of specialisation. It involved writing a letter to a friend studying abroad, describing how the 44th Chess Olympiad was conducted in Mamallapuram, Chennai.

Having carved out a name for himself over the years, Praggnanandhaa gladly answered the question. He stated, “Gave my 12th exams English paper today.. and was happy to see this question appear!”

Gave my 12th exams, English paper today.. and was happy to see this question appear!😁 pic.twitter.com/gdVxlvuCpQ — Praggnanandhaa (@rpragchess) June 20, 2023

On Twitter, the post has amassed over 4 lakh views and 7,197 likes so far. Several users commented on the post. Some of the responses are listed below:

“You are our hero,” commented a user.

“And that’s the moment you know that you made it!” said another.

And that's the moment you know that you made it! ♡ — Supriya Mandal (@supriyamandal93) June 21, 2023

“Kudos to You!,” wished a third.

Kudos to You ! 🎉 — shailesh tripathi (@shailesh_tri) June 21, 2023

“If you write your actual experience, it would blow your answer sheet’s anonymity. What a dilemma,” wondered another Twitter user.

If you write your actual experience, it would blow your answer sheet's anonymity. What a dilemma. — Santhana Krishnan (@nsksanthanam) June 21, 2023

“That’s unfair to other students,” joked yet another.

That's unfair to other students 😂😂 — nishant (@knave4cs) June 20, 2023

Pragnanandhaa: The Prodigy

As a young prodigy, he has been able to accomplish incredible feats in the short period of his chess career, highlighted by his victory in the Julius Baer Challenge of 2022. Praggnanandhaa attained the International Master title at the age of 10, making him the youngest person to achieve this, was also honored with the Grandmaster title at the age of 12. World Champion Magnus Carlsen, also known as the “Mozart of Chess,” was defeated by him thrice.

At the 44th Chess Olympics, Praggnanandhaa was a member of Team India 2. In Chennai, the event featured chess prodigies like Nihal Sarin, D Gukesh, and Raunak Sadhwani with the oldest player being 30-year-old B Adhiban. As part of the team competition, Praggnanandha placed third and won a bronze medal.

The young Grandmaster was born on 10 August, 2005 in Chennai as the younger brother of Woman Grandmaster and International Master, R Vaishali. His father is a TNSC Bank branch manager, and his mother is a homemaker. In Chennai, he studies at Velammal Main Campus.

