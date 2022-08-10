Grand Alliance is back in Bihar: Nitish Kumar takes oath as chief minister for eighth time, Tejashwi Yadav his deputy

The swearing-in ceremony comes a day after Nitish Kumar dumped his old-time partner, the BJP, and announced a new 'Grand Alliance' with the RJD and other parties

Patna: Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), leader Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for eighth time. Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, took oath as the Deputy.

The swearing in ceremony comes a day after Kumar announced a new "grand alliance" with RJD and other opposition parties.

After the swearing in, Kumar and Tejashwi greeted each other. The RJD leader and now the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi, also touch the Kumar's feet to seek blessings.

#WATCH Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav greet each other after the oath-taking ceremony, in Patna pic.twitter.com/fUlTz9nGHS — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

Notably, after Kumar broke alliance with the BJP on Tuesday, the party accused him of being a "habitual betrayer".

Earlier in the day, Union Minister and Bihar BJP MP Nityanand Rai said, "Going with RJD and Tejashwi Yadav is a betrayal to the people and mandate of Bihar, to the ideologies of Lohia-JP-George. Going with Congress-RJD proves that Nitish Kumar does everything just to be in power."

BJP can say what they want, I won't live in 2014: Nitish Kumar

Talking to media after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar, Kumar said that it was the unanimous decision of all the members of the JD(U) to leave BJP. "Whether I will stay or not (till 2024)... they can say what they want, but I will not live in the year 2014."

Kumar today also said, "Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024? I would like all (opposition) to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (on PM post)."

NDA government at the Centre needs to worry for 2024 LS polls: Bihar CM

Kumar asserted that the NDA government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to "worry" about its prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Bihar CM also rubbished the BJP's claim that the new government in the state will not last its full term, and said his former ally (BJP) "will be back where they were after the 2015 assembly polls".

The swearing in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Patna was a low-key affair and saw Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshri, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav in attendance.

Meanwhile, reports say that the cabinet expansion in Bihar will take place after 15 August.

Earlier in the day, Kumar called Lalu Prasad Yadav and briefed him on all the political developments in Bihar.

After stepping down from the post of Bihar CM and severing ties with BJP, Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met Tejashwi Yadav. At a joint press conference, Kumar informed, "Seven parties including 164 MLAs along with independent MLA in our Mahagathbandhan."

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.