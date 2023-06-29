'Govt should think about any possible storm...': NC chief Farooq Abdullah on Uniform Civil Code
'They (Central govt) should think that the country is diverse, people of all religions live here, and Muslims have their own Shariat law. They should think about any possible storm that would come if they do that (implement UCC),' Abdullah said
National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that the central government should think about any possible storm that would come if they implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
“They (Central govt) should think that the country is diverse, people of all religions live here, and Muslims have their own Shariat law. They should think about any possible storm that would come if they do that (implement UCC),” Abdullah told reporters at Hazratbal after offering Eid-ul Azha prayers.
Abdullah also welcomed the pilgrims visiting Jammu and Kashmir for the annual Amarnath yatra.
“I welcome the yatra. I pray to Allah that it is successful and the yatris return with blessings,” he said.
During an event in Bhopal recently, PM Modi had made a strong pitch for UCC, saying that the Constitution mentions of having equal rights for all citizens.
PM Modi said the BJP has decided it would not adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank politics and alleged that the Opposition is using the issue of UCC to mislead and provoke the Muslim community.
Pasmanda Muslims, who are backward, are not even treated as equal because of the vote bank politics, the Prime Minister said.
‘Pasmanda’, a term for backward classes among Muslims, often finds a mention in Prime Minister Modi’s speeches, at party forum as well as government events, and how the government has worked for the deprived without any discrimination.
During his interaction with the party workers, PM asked if a family cannot run on two different rules, then how a country can run on dual rules.
PM Modi said Muslims are being instigated over the issue of the UCC and those who oppose it are doing vote bank politics.
While the Congress and the Opposition criticised PM Modi’s pitch for the Uniform Civil Code as a diversionary tactic and an instrument of “dog-whistle politics”, the BJP hit out at the Opposition parties, saying it is there in the Constitution as a directive principle of state policy and there is a Supreme Court “decision” also in this regard.
With inputs from agencies
