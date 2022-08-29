Govt school teacher among 2 held for rape of four-year-old LKG girl in Tamil Nadu

The incident came to light when the girl's parents took her to hospital for treatment after she had repeatedly complained of irritation in her private parts. The doctors later informed that the child was subjected to sexual assaults

Tiruvannamalai: A government school teacher and a transport in-charge in a private school have been arrested here for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old LKG girl student in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district.

The accused, both 51 years old, were arrested by Polur all-woman police, TOI reported.

The incident came to light when the girl’s parents took her to hospital for treatment after she had repeatedly complained of irritation in her private parts. The doctors later informed that the child was subjected to sexual assaults.

Later on, the girl told her parents that a mathematics teacher in a nearby government higher secondary school, who is the husband of the correspondent of the private school where she is studying, had taken her to his room and sexually assaulted her, the report stated, adding that teacher had sexually assaulted her twice.

After that, the child’s parents lodged a complaint with the Polur all-woman police and the teacher was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

The teacher was arrested on Sunday. During investigation, it was further revealed that the transport-in-charge in the private school had also sexually assaulted the girl. He was also booked under the same sections of the IPC and POCSO Act and arrested.

