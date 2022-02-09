Govt Pre University College For Girls: The Udupi institution where the hijab row began

The school, established in 1985, has never seen its pass percentage fall below 95 per cent. There is no shortage of faculty

The Govt Pre University College For Girls in Udupi, Karnataka, is where the hijab row began. The college building hosts classes from 8 to 12 (11 and 12 are considered Pre University). The PU section comprises arts, science and commerce sections with around 1,000 students. Of these, 95 are Muslim.

A resident of Udupi, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Udupi has several esteemed private colleges. Even then, a government women’s college having this kind of strength shows the quality of education.”

“My daughter studied at this college. She is now doing her master’s degree from Mangalore University. The PU has state-of-the-art facilities. Most students are from lower-middle class or poor families. Else they would have attended private college. But they compete on par with teams from private colleges in all co-curricular competition,” said the individual working as a driver with a private firm.

Several NGOs, organisations and even individuals have extended a helping hand to the students of this institution time and again. Be it equipment for the science lab, cell phones, laptops to attend online classes during pandemic, books or even uniforms and bags. A majority of students are from nearby villages, roughly within a five to ten kilometre radius.

The school, established in 1985, has never seen its pass percentage fall below 95 per cent. There is no shortage of faculty.

Other than the protesting students, Muslim girls are attending the ongoing exams in the same college building. The faculty has been locking the gates as soon as the students enter classes to ward off media and protesters.

Everyone is hoping that things soon return to the way they were.

