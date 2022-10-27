'Govt of darbaris, damad and dealers': Amit Shah takes shot at former Congress govt in Haryana
The Union Home Minister was referring to the DLF land grab case related to a 50-acre land deal during Bhupinder Singh Hooda's tenure as the Chief Minister. Both Hooda and DLF, along with Robert Vaddra, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law are under investigation in the case
Faridabad: Launching a scathing attack on Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the former Haryana Chief Minister used to run a “3D” government with the nexus of “darbaris, damad and dealers”.
Addressing the BJP’s Jan Utthan rally, Shah said, “I congratulate Manohar Lal Khattar for completing 8 glorious years of governance. When he became the Chief Minister, I was the BJP chief. When he came to meet me after the polls, I asked him who should be the chief minister. He told me 15 names except his own. Such a man is governing and developing Haryana for the last 8 years. In 8 years, Manohar Lal ji has done the work of changing Haryana.”
Shah remembered late BJP leader and former Haryana deputy chief minister Mangal Sein on his birth anniversary.
Attacking the previous governments in Haryana, the Union Home Minister said, “Recall the Haryana that existed 8 years ago. When one government used to come, there used to be corruption and when the other government came, hooliganism increased. Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government neither allowed corruption nor hooliganism.”
Taking a dig at the DLF land grab case, Shah said, “there was Hoodaji’s ‘3D government’ in the end. You must have seen 3D films but only Hoodaji showed 3D government in entire India. It had ‘darbaris’, ‘damad’ and ‘dealers’.”
DLF land grab case is related to a 50-acre land deal in Amirpur village during Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s tenure as the Chief Minister. Both Hooda and DLF, along with Robert Vaddra, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law are under investigation due to irregularities in the land deal.
Shah said the BJP government worked to reduce the gender gap.
“Earlier there were 817 daughters out of 1,000. The sex ratio was very low. Modi ji started ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ from Haryana and the ratio of daughters increased from 817 to 913. I want to congratulate Haryana on this,” he said.
Shah said the all-around development of Haryana is happening under the Khattar government. He said eight years of Khattar’s government has an upper hand over the 50-year rule of other parties in Haryana.
“Modi ji has sent the gift of Diwali. Today Bhoomi Pujan and the inauguration of works worth about Rs 6,629 crore have been done,” Shah added.
With inputs from ANI
