Govt doing its best to resolve wrestlers issue: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said on Saturday that the Central government is doing its best to resolve the wrestler’s issue so they can end their more than a month-long protest.

Addressing a press meeting in Udupi, she claimed that the protest is getting international support as it is against the central government.

Karandlaje accused business tycoon George Soros and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of bringing inability to the country.

The protests by Indian wrestlers against the alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh must be investigated and the offenders must be punished under law, she said.

“I am not talking in support of anyone. An internal investigation is taking place and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur is involved in the investigation. The sports department will answer any further queries,” she said.

Referring to her home state of Karnataka, she also urged the newly-made Congress government not to stall central government projects and said she will personally speak with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the matter.

On the guarantee schemes announced by the Congress government, she said the state should examine the adverse effects of the programmes. The government should explain to the people the source of funds for implementing the schemes, she added.

The union minister also said she has sought the merger of Konkan Railway with South Western Railway for facilitating developmental works in the railway sector in the region.

BJP Udupi district president Kuilady Suresh Nayak and party MLAs from Udupi district were present at the press conference.

With inputs from PTI

