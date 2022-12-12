Govt blocks Pakistan-based OTT platform Vidly TV

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday issued directions for blocking a website, two mobile applications, four social media accounts, and one smart TV app of Pakistan-based OTT platform Vidly TV.

The directions were issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the emergency powers of the IT Rules 2021.

This comes after the OTT platform recently released a web-series titled “Sevak: The Confessions”, which was “determined to be detrimental to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, and public order in the country,” said Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Action against Vidly TV follows the assessment that the web-series was sponsored by the Pakistani information operations apparatus.

The first episode of the series was released on 26 November, the anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

