Govt blocks Pakistan-based OTT platform Vidly TV
The directions were issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the emergency powers of the IT Rules 2021
New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday issued directions for blocking a website, two mobile applications, four social media accounts, and one smart TV app of Pakistan-based OTT platform Vidly TV.
The directions were issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the emergency powers of the IT Rules 2021.
This comes after the OTT platform recently released a web-series titled “Sevak: The Confessions”, which was “determined to be detrimental to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, and public order in the country,” said Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Action against Vidly TV follows the assessment that the web-series was sponsored by the Pakistani information operations apparatus.
The first episode of the series was released on 26 November, the anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
At least six killed in 'unprovoked' firing by Taliban border forces in Balochistan, says Pakistan Army
Sunday's standoff at the border comes barely 24 hours after authorities in Pakistan said that its counterterrorism forces had intercepted four Islamic State Khorasan Province (IS-K) terrorists close to the Afghan border and killed them
Sad state of Christians in Pakistan: Forced to convert, pushed to marry kids, their girls abducted at will
As many 100 cases of forced faith conversion, child marriage, and abduction of girls and women belonging to the Christian community have been reported in Pakistan between January 2019 and October 2022
Pakistan reeling under acute inflation: After eggs and chicken, now fish prices soar
Locals in Karachi have already started thronging different markets across Karachi in search of fish