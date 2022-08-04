Government says 2 crore 44 lakh houses sanctioned to beneficiaries under PMAY-G

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti informed Parliament that Under PMAY-G, beneficiaries are provided financial Assistance of one lakh twenty thousand rupees in plain areas and one lakh thirty thousand rupees in hilly States

New Delhi: Two crore 44 lakh houses have been sanctioned to the beneficiaries by various States under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) and one core 90 lakh houses have been completed, the government.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha said out of the overall target of two crore 95 lakh houses under the scheme, a target of 2 crore 70 lakh houses has already been allocated to the States and Union Territories.

The Union Minister also informed the House that Under PMAY-G, beneficiaries are provided financial Assistance of one lakh twenty thousand rupees in plain areas and one lakh thirty thousand rupees in hilly States.

Under PMAY-G, the target of “Housing for All” by 2024 has been set at 2.95 crore houses. As part of the scheme, households are also provided water, LPG and electricity connections in convergence with other relevant schemes.

The Ministry has been taking various steps to increase the pace of house sanction and completion as well as achievement of the targets by March 2024. These include, timely allocation of targets to the States/UTs, micro monitoring of house sanction and completion using latest IT tools and technologies, regular review by Minister/ Secretary/ Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary.

It also include focus on completion of those houses where third or second installment of funds has been released, separate review of States with high targets and sub-par performance, timely release of funds as per requirements of States/UTs and continuous follow-up with States/UTs on providing land to landless beneficiaries of PMAY-G.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.