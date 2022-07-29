Government releases data on number of women lawyers enrolled in country
Meghalaya has the highest number of female lawyers in the country.
New Delhi: The government has released data on the number of women lawyers enrolled in the country.
According to data, there are 8.75% female lawyers in Uttar Pradesh. Around 60% of female lawyers are in Meghalaya which is the highest in the country.
CJI NV Ramana last year exhorted women lawyers to strongly raise their demand for 50 percent reservation in the judiciary while assuring them of his "total support".
"I don't want you to cry but with anger, you have to shout and demand that we need 50 percent reservation," CJI NV Ramana had said.
The CJI had also said that it is an issue of thousands of years of suppression and women are entitled to the reservation and added, "It's a matter of right, and not a matter a charity."
"I want to say that I strongly recommend and support the demand of a certain percentage of reservation in all law schools of the country for women, so that they can join the judiciary," he had added.
CJI had further said, "All my sisters and all of you have carved out exceptions for people in the society and women of the society and for that matter youngsters whether male or female are all waiting and looking at you as if you are role models. Your success stories will make them more impulsive and we expect more women will join the profession and we will achieve the goal of 50 percent shortly. I wholeheartedly support all initiatives taken by you and so long as I am here I will support all of your causes."
