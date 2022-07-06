Government reduces gap between second COVID-19 dose and booster shot from 9 to 6 months
The decision to reduce the gap between the two doses were taken by the government's advisory body on vaccination NTAGI
New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday, reduced the gap between the second COVID vaccine dose and precautionary dose to six month from the existing nine months.
The decision to reduce the gap between the two doses were taken by the government's advisory body on vaccination NTAGI.
"In view of the evolving scientific evidence and global practices, 'Standing Technical Sub Committee' (STSC) of 'National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization' (NTAGI) has recommended to revise the duration between 2nd dose and precaution dose from existing 9 months or 39 weeks to 6 months or 26 weeks. This has also been endorsed by NTAGI," a letter by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to chief secretary/administrator of all states and Union Territories read.
For the unversed, the STSC of the NTAGI in June recommended reducing the gap between the second and precaution doses of coronavirus vaccine.
"It has now been decided that the precaution dose for all beneficiaries from 18-59 years will be administered after completion of 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose at Private Covid Vaccination Centers (CVs)," The health ministry letter stated.
The latest letter on COVID-19 vaccination further mentioned that for beneficiaries aged 60 and above as well as the Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs), a precaution dose would be administered after completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose at Government CVCs, free of charge.
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the corresponding changes have been made in the CoWIN system to facilitate the new dispensation. "Instructions in this regard may be issued to all the concerned officials and it may also be publicised widely," he added.
With inputs from agencies
