Government of India expresses deep regret over unfortunate Nagaland incident, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke in Lok Sabha on the Nagaland firing incident and said that the case was of the mistaken identity as the army had received information on the movement of extremists in Oting, in Mon district

Shah stated, six out of the eight people in the vehicle died. He said that it was later found to be a case of mistaken identity, two others who were injured were taken to the nearest health centre by the army. He added that after receiving the news of this, local villagers surrounded the army unit, set two vehicles on fire and attacked them.

The home minister further said that the army had received information on the movement of extremists in Oting, on the basis of which, 21 commandos laid an ambush in the suspected area. Shah said that a vehicle reached there, it was signalled to stop but it tried to flee. On suspicion of the vehicle carrying extremists, it was fired upon, said Shah.

Shah added that the army has regretted the death of civilians and firing was done in self-defence. He also informed that an SIT has been formed to probe the incident.

Addressing the present situation in Nagaland, the home minister said that the current situation was tense but under control. He added, on 5 December, Nagaland DGP and Commissioner visited the site and an FIR has also been registered and keeping the seriousness in mind, the probe has been handed over to State Crime Police Station

The army has taken up the investigation into the reasons behind this incident at the highest level, action will be taken as per the law, said the home minister. He added, "I immediately contacted the Governor and CM of the state after receiving the news of the incident. MHA also contacted the Chief Secretary & DGP".

"In a bid to avert any more incidents in the affected area, additional forces have been deployed. A press statement has been issued by Army's III Corps HQ where the incident of the unfortunate deaths of innocent civilians has been regretted," said Shah.

Towards the end, Shah said that after the incident, on 5 December, an agitated crowd of around 250 people vandalised the company operating base (COB) of Assam Rifles in Mon city and set the COB building on fire. He said that the Assam Rifles had to fire bullets to disperse the crowd and that caused the death of one more civilian.

Shah said that the government of India expresses deep regret over the unfortunate incident in Nagaland and also expresses deep sympathies to the bereaved families.

