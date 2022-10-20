Most of the time Govardhan Puja is observed the day after Diwali and it is celebrated as the day when Lord Krishna defeated God Indra. At times, there is a one-day gap between Diwali and Govardhan Puja. Govardhan Puja celebrations happen during Pratipada Tithi of Kartik month.

Depending on when Pratipada starts, the Puja day may fall one day before Amavasya as per Hindu calendar. Gowardhan Puja is also called Annakut Puja. On this day, food made of wheat, rice, curry made of gram flour and leafy vegetables is served to Lord Krishna. The day is significant because Lord Krishna, on this day, had lifted the Govardhan Parvat on his little finger and saved the villagers and animals from the wrath of nature. The festival this year falls on 25 October.

Puja Vidhi

During the Govardhan Puja, Godhan i.e. cow is worshipped. Cow is believed to be the form of Goddess Lakshmi. Since Goddess Lakshmi provides happiness and prosperity, in the same way, the cow also provides wealth by making us healthy with milk. One should take oil bath on Kartik Shukla Pratipada in the morning.

Cow, calves and bullocks should be worshipped on this day with devotion. If there is a cow in the house, then red and yellow colours should be applied on the cow’s body. Oil should be applied on the horn of the cow. Then the cow is to be fed the first portion of home-cooked food. If there is no cow in the house, then part of the food prepared in the house should be fed to some cow outside the house.

After this, Govardhan puja should be done. For this, people who are not near Govardhan mountain, they make Govardhan from cow dung or food. Govardhan made from food is called Anna-Koot and it is then worshipped.

When is the Puja Muhurat?

Govardhan Puja Pratahkala muhurat is from 6:29 AM to 8:43 AM on 26 October. The Pratipada Tithi begins on 4:18 PM on 25 October 2022 and ends on 26 October at 2:42 PM.

