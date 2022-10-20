On the auspicious day of Govardhan Puja, Lord Krishna and Govardhan Parwat are worshipped by the devotees. Gowardhan Puja is also referred to as Annakut Puja. On this day, food made of cereals such as rice, wheat, curry made of gram flour and leafy vegetables is cooked and offered to Lord Krishna.

Devotees offer annakut to Lord Krishna on this day. During the celebration, offering of Chappan Bhog (56 food items) to Lord Krishna also take place. It is believed that this was the day when Lord Krishna defeated Lord Indra. Shri Krishna saved the people of Govardhan from the wrath of Lord Indra on this day.

Date:

This year, Govardhan Puja falls on 26 October. Govardhan Puja Pratahkala Muhurat is from 6:29 AM to 8:43 AM on this day. Pratipada Tithi commences at 4:18 PM on 25 October and ends at 2:42 PM on 26 October.

History:

As per the Hindu mythology, the young Krishna once asked his father Nanda Maharaj why the people of Braj worshipped Lord Indra. He replied that they were worshipping Indra so that he can bless them with rain. However, Lord Krishna was not satisfied with this. He convinced the people of Braj to concentrate their work and stop worrying about the result.

Lord Indra became angry due to this. He called on Samavartaka clouds of devastation for hammering Vrindavan with rain and thunderstorms. People of Braj sought the help of Lord Krishna. He then lifted Govardhan Parvat with his little finger, and people of Braj took shelter under it for seven days. They were unaffected by the hunger and thirst.

Significance:

Devotees of Lord Krishna offer him a mountain of food and seek his blessings. Therefore, food plays a crucial role in this puja. Also, devotees of Lord Krishna sing hymns, do kirtans, light diyas, and decorate their homes.

One of the most important rituals of Govardhan Puja includes making a small hill with cow dung and mud. It signifies the Govardhan Parvat. Devotees pray to Lord Krishna and the Govardhan Parvat for saving the people of Braj Bhoomi from the wrath of Lord Indra and floods.

