Govardhan Puja 2021: Wishes and messages to share with your loved ones

The day marks the victory of Lord Krishna over Lord Indra. Lord Krishna protected the residents of Braj Bhoomi from the wrath of Lord Indra by lifting a mountain on his little finger.

The festive season of Diwali is going on and everyone around is celebrating the occasion in full swing. The five-day-long festival is celebrated with pomp and enthusiasm, where each one of the five days holds a specific significance.

The fourth day of Diwali is celebrated as Govardhan Puja. The day marks the victory of Lord Krishna over Lord Indra. Lord Krishna protected the residents of Braj Bhoomi from the wrath of Lord Indra by lifting a mountain on his little finger. The Govardhan mountain saved the residents from Lord Indra’s punishment of incessant rain and thereby, Lord Indra’s ego was also destroyed.

On this day, devotees offer a hill of food to Lord Krishna, a symbol of the Govardhan hill. Workers, craftsmen, and people who are engaged in creative pursuits celebrate this day and pay respect to Lord Krishna.

One of the prominent rituals during the Govardhan puja includes preparing a small hill out of mud and cow dung.

Below, we bring to you some messages and greetings to share with your loved ones on the auspicious day of Govardhan Puja:

- On this special day, I wish the best for you and your family in terms of health, wealth, happiness, and luck! May Lord Krishna always protect you from all evil.

- After reaping blessings for wealth and fortune from Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, I wish for Lord Govardhan to abundantly bless you and your kin with longevity, love, hope, dreams, and all things optimistic. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.

- May Lord Krishna bless you with a prosperous and peaceful life. Happy Govardhan Puja!

- Govardhan Puja is a festival dedicated to Lord Krishna. May he fulfill all your desires on this special occasion.

- Blessings on blessings on blessings! Love, laughter, fun and frolic, and a lot of faith your way. I wish for you and your family to rejoice and count all your blessings. Happy Govardhan Puja to you!

- When the rains and storms of life push you down

I wish for a guide to hold your hand and pull you out of desolation

And protect you from sorrow and grief, self-doubt and pity

And fill you with love and optimism.

Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family!

- Welcome the season of festivals

Welcome the Lord of Lords

Welcome the savior of Vrindavan

And say thank you to Gods

Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family!

- May this auspicious day of Govardhan Puja bring you health, wealth, and success. Have a blessed Govardhan Puja!

