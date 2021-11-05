Govardhan Puja 2021: Shubh muhurat, history, and significance of special event

Also known as Annakut puja, it is a day when devotees of Lord Krishna remember and honour his victory over Lord Indra.

Govardhan Puja will be observed and celebrated by devotees across the country on 5 November, this year. Usually, this special event falls on the next day after Diwali.

Also known as Annakut puja, it is a day when devotees of Lord Krishna remember and honour his victory over Lord Indra. Many also conduct puja at their home for Lord Krishna. According to the Hindu calendar, Govardhan puja is conducted in the month of Kartik on the pratipada tithi, shukla paksha (phase of the moon).

Among the many states, people in Maharashtra term Govardhan puja as Bali Pratipada. Like the rest of the country, they celebrate this festival with the same amount of love and passion.

What is Annakut?

It refers to the mixture of various cereals that include gram flour curry, wheat, rice among others. On the day of the Govardhan puja, devotees make this special food to offer to Lord Krishna.

Following the puja, several sweets along with anakoot are distributed among the devotees. During the puja, people pray to Lord Krishna for long, prosperous, and healthy life. Meanwhile, in temples across the country, people perform dances and sing songs on the night of Annakut as well.

Shubh Muhurat:

Govardhan Puja will begin at 6:36 am and end by 8:47 am (Morning Muhurat). The duration is for 2 hours and 11 minutes.

Govardhan Puja will begin at 3:22 pm and end by 5:33 pm (evening muhurat). The duration is for 2 hours and 11 minutes.

While the Pratipada date commences at 02:44 am on 5 November 2021 and ends at 11:14 pm the same day

History and Significance:

During the Govardhan puja, one of the major rituals involves preparing a small hill out of cow dung and mud. Devotees do this to symbolize the actual Govardhan parvat (hill). They pay homage to both Lord Krishna and the parvat that helped and saved the people of Braj Bhoomi after Lord Indra caused a massive flood on the villagers to teach them a lesson.

Additionally, people also prepare an extensive food platter of 56 items and offer it to Lord Krishna. Meanwhile, unboiled milk, sweets, and other items are put on the miniature Govardhan parvat.