'Got attention you would never want', says woman who was 'asked to remove shirt' at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru: A woman has alleged that she was asked to remove her shirt at southern India’s Bengaluru during security check. Narrating her ordeal on Twitter, Krishani Gadhvi, a student and musician, described the experience “really humiliating”.

She made the allegation on a now deactivated Twitter handle in which she alleged, “I was asked to remove my shirt at Bengaluru airport during security check. It was really humiliating to stand there at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole and getting the kind of attention you’d never want as a woman.”

Tagging the official Twitter handle of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, she asked: “@BLRAirport Why would you need a woman to strip?”

She deleted the post on Wednesday morning and her account was deactivated soon after. In her now deleted Twitter handle bio, she identified herself as “Performing Musician/Student/Session artist.”

She also did not provide the date of the alleged incident.

Bengaluru airport reacts

In a response to the woman’s allegation, the Bengaluru airport’s official Twitter handle said, “Hello @KrishaniGadhvi, we deeply regret the hassle caused and this should not have happened. We have highlighted this to our operations team and also escalated it to the security team managed by CISF a Government sovereign.”

CISF stands Central Industrial Security force, whose personnel are responsible for providing security coverage to civil airports in India.

The Bengaluru airport authority also asked her for her contact details to uncover more information of the incident. “Kindly DM your contact details for our team to connect with you at the earliest,” the airport official wrote in a separate tweet.

Notably, passengers have last month complained of problems during security checks at airports after travel restrictions were lifted after two years of Covid-19 pandemic. Airports were overwhelmed with travellers setting off for a vacation.

Delhi and Bengaluru airports in December 2022 saw chaotic scenes and long queues as passengers complained of delays at immigration counters and a harrowing experience during security check.

With inputs from agencies

