Gorakhnath Temple attack: Judicial custody of accused extended by 14 more days

The court has transferred Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi's case to Anti-Terrorism Squad or National Investigation Agency Special Court in Lucknow

Gorakhpur: In a key development in the Gorakhnath Temple attack case, accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi's judicial custody was extended by 14 more days after he was presented before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Gorakhpur on Saturday.

The court also transferred Abbasi's case to Anti-Terrorism Squad or National Investigation Agency Special Court in Lucknow. "Court has transferred the case of Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi to ATS or NIA Special Court in Lucknow. His judicial custody has been extended to 14 more days. He will be produced before Special Court. ATS has sought his remand under sections of UAPA," PK Dubey, lawyer told ANI.

On 3 April, a man forcibly tried to enter the Gorakhnath Temple premises and attacked the on-duty police personnel with a sharp weapon.

Not ruling out the terror angle in forcibly entering the Gorakhnath Temple and assaulting the police personnel, the Uttar Pradesh government had handed over the probe to the Anti-Terrorism Squad after the accused got arrested.

Murtaza's father also said that the accused is mentally not stable and had no planning to commit the offence. Meanwhile, the Chief Superintendent of Gorakhpur Sadar Hospital, Dr JSP Singh on Tuesday refused to comment on the mental condition of the Gorakhnath Temple attack accused. "No such evidence can be substantiated which would suggest if the accused is mentally unfit," he added.

Uttar Pradesh ATS on Friday informed that eight people have been taken into custody in this case.

