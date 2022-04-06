Gorakhnath temple attack: Accused Murtaza Ahmad Abbasi practiced shooting with airgun, police recover firearm

Along with the airgun, pellets were also recovered from his house and were taken by the ATS team which is investigating the case

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is leaving no stone unturned to unearth all possible evidences related to Gorakhnath temple attack accused Murtaza Ahmad Abbasi. In the latest, the ATS team searched Murtaza's house from where they recovered an airgun.

It is being said that Murtaza, for the past few months, used to practice shooting with an airgun on the terrace of his house as well as in an open space in his neighbourhood.

Along with the airgun, pellets were also recovered from his house and were taken by the ATS team which is investigating the case.

According to a report by ABP News, the Uttar Pradesh ATS has constituted seven teams which are carrying out searches in Noida, Kanpur, Sambhal and Saharanpur.

A dozen of people from various districts have been apprehended by the ATS for probing. Also, a list of 40-50 people has been made with whom Murtaza spoke to over phone or were in touch with them through different modes.

ATS team probes Murtaza's wife

A report by Aaj Tak said Murtaza's in-laws stay in Jaunpur where the ATS team reached to interrogate his wife. He was married in 2019 but his wife left his place couple of months after their marriage.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UP ATS reached its headquarters with Murtaza for further inquiry. Before moving him to Lucknow, underwent a medical test. His laptop and mobile were sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further investigation.

On Monday, the UP ATS team reached Mumbai and learnt that the accused Murtaza had not met his family members since last three years.

On Tuesday, the team visited Navi Mumbai where the accused Murtaza used to live earlier with his family.

On Sunday night, 29-year-old Murtaza reached the south gate of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and started a scuffle with two police constables. He also had a sharped-edged weapon in his hand as he was trying to fight his way into the main temple.

The two police personnel were injured in the incident, while others succeeded to overpower Abbasi and arrest him.

The man, who is chemical engineering graduate from IIT Mumbai, is being probed by police as well as Uttar Pradesh ATS and UP STF (Special Task Force).

