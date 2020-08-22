Google Pixel 5 specs leaked: Flagship phone to launch without headphone jack and face ID, say reports

While introducing the Pixel 5, Google had said that it is going to make “streaming videos, downloading content and playing games on Stadia or other platforms faster and smoother'

Just days after the launch of the Pixel 4a, some analysts have leaked the probable design of the upcoming Google Pixel 5.

Popular tipster Steve Hemmestoffer, or, OnLeaks revealed that the flagship will be somewhat of a combination of the best features in Pixel 4a and Pixel 4. The revelation was made in collaboration with the outlet PriceBaba.

The Google Pixel 5 will be quite similar to the Pixel 4a in terms of design as it will feature a flat display with a punch-hole camera at the top-left corner. The flagship is expected to come with a screen between 5.7 and 5.8 inches. While the battery sizes are yet not known, Pixel 5 is likely to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G enabled chipset, along with a 6 GB RAM (at least) and 128 GB of storage.

Arstechnica.com reported how OnLeaks had correctly speculated the design of the Google Pixel 4a, several months before its launch. This makes the latest renders quite trustworthy. There will be no headphone jack and Google is aiming at scrapping some of the new features it introduced in the Pixel 4. For example, the Pixel 5 is likely to not see the Face ID system. Also the flashy outer details such as the dual IR cameras, the IR floodlight and the IR dot projector are most likely getting discontinued.

The phone will come with a unibody design, as seen in the teaser released by Google earlier this month. While introducing both the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a (5G), the firm had said that the new phones are going to make “streaming videos, downloading content and playing games on Stadia or other platforms faster and smoother than ever”. Primarily, the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) will be launched in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia.