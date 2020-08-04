Tuesday, August 04, 2020Back to
Google Pixel 4a with 12 MP rear camera and 6 GB RAM launched, priced at $349

Google Pixel 4a is powered by Qualcomm 730G and offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffAug 04, 2020 09:43:51 IST

After so much delay, Google has finally launched the Pixel 4a.

Along with the Pixel 4a, the company also announced the Pixel 5.

The Pixel 4a, was unveiled in two variants – Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G. Google also announced that the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 will not be launched in India, and will only make their way in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia soon.

However, the Pixel 4a will most definitely be launched in the Indian market, but it's pricing in India is scheduled to be announced sometime in October 2020.

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4 pricing, availability

Google Pixel 4a offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and is priced at $349 (approx Rs 26,300). The smartphone is now available for pre-order in the US and will start shipping on 20 August. India pricing of Pixel 4a is not yet announced and all we know for now is that it will launch in October and will sell via Flipkart.

The smartphone comes in just a black colour option.

Google Pixel 4a 5G is priced at $499 (approx. Rs 37,400) in the US. It will also not make its way to the Indian market.

Pixel 4a specifications and features

Google Pixel 4a features a 5.81-inch full HD+ OLED display that comes with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and 1,080 x 2,340-pixel resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm 730G and offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.  It runs on Android 10 and comes with a new Google Assistant and an always-on display.

In terms of camera, it sports a 12MP single rear camera that comes with Portrait Mode, Night Sight, Top Shot, and so on. The rear camera also comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS) that helps in producing stable videos. For selfies, it features an 8 MP front camera that sits in the punch hole placed in the top left corner of the display.

The smartphone is equipped with 3,140 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Pixel 4a also features a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Google Pixel 4a has 128 GB of onboard storage that isn't expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. However, the new model doesn't feature the Soli chip that was included on the Pixel 4 to enable motion sensing and gesture controls.

Google has provided a 3,140mAh battery on the Pixel 4a that supports 18W fast charging. It comes bundled with a USB Type-C adapter that works with USB PD 2.0 (Power Delivery). There are also stereo speakers and two microphones, along with noise suppression support. Besides, the phone measures 144x69.4x8.2mm and weighs 143 grams.

