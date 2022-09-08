Google pays tribute to Assamese music maestro Bhupen Hazarika with artistic doodle

On the 96th birth anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Google paid tribute to the music maestro through an artistic doodle. He was a highly honoured Assamese singer, composer, and filmmaker

He was a highly honoured Assamese singer, composer, and filmmaker. He has produced music for hundreds of movies. Born on 8 September 1926 in Assam’s Sadiya district, Hazarika was one of the leading socio-cultural reformers in northeast India. His work united people from all walks of life.

Today’s Google doodle which shows Hazarika playing a harmonium was created by a Mumbai-based guest artist Rutuja Mali. This artwork is marking his contribution to Assamese cinema and folk music. Born to Nilakanta and Shantipriya Hazarika, he was the eldest of his 10 siblings. Surrounded by songs and folk tales about life, he grew up along the Brahmaputra River.

Hazarika impressed the acclaimed Assamese lyricist, Jyotiprasad Agarwala, and filmmaker, Bishnu Prasad Rabha, with his musical talents. They aided him in recording his first song. This song was launched when he was just a 10-year-old boy. Hazarika was writing and recording songs for two films, Indramalati: Kaxote Kolosi Loi, and Biswo Bijoyi Naujawan at the age of just 12 years.

He created many compositions over time. Through his songs, he told stories of people about unity, courage, happiness, grief, loneliness, romance, striving, and determination.

Hazarika was an educated person. He completed his master’s degree in political science from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in 1946. Then, he went to Columbia University to earn a PhD in mass communication in 1952. After completing his education, he came back to India from the USA.

He worked on various songs and movies that promoted Assamese culture on both national and international levels.

Hazarika was also the chairman and director of various boards and associations, which included the National Film Development Corporation of India. He won some prestigious awards, such as the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan for his contribution to music and culture in his six-decade-long career. Hazarika was honoured with India’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna in 2019.

