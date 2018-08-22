Google Nexus 6, Nexus 5X get a taste of Android Pie: Here’s all you need to know

After the previous generation OnePlus smartphones got the Android Pie ports, Google Nexus 6 and Nexus 5X are up next.

According to a report by XDA Developers, community developers have created an early AOSP Android 9.0 Pie port for the Google Nexus 6 and Nexus 5X.

Both these smartphones are pretty old, and their official support has already been cut-off. So if you have a spare Nexus 6 or Nexus 5X, you may want to try out the Android Pie ports. Let us warn you, if you have any data on these smartphones, you must backup that data before you install the update. You must also understand, that since the update comes from an unofficial source, your phone is quite likely to crash or even brick.

If you have made up your mind, there are two ports that the developer forum has revealed. One is Nexus PieX, which is for the Nexus 5X, and per the report, the only features that will be broken in the port are SafetyNet and VoLTE. Even Google Apps and the camera work, some features which other developers have run into issues with.

For the Nexus 6, there is Myself5 port, wherein apparently, everything works, except for the mobile network sometimes after a reboot.

via GIPHY

But reportedly “that’s easily fixed as well, as you simply need to enter a dialer code and enable the mobile network for it to work. It’s certainly not a dealbreaker as it doesn’t appear to happen every time after a reboot either. The only thing is that encryption is entirely broken. Don’t even try it.”