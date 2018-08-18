If you are still using one of the older model of OnePlus smartphones, all eyes here!

A report by XDA Developers reveals that some community developers have created an early AOSP Android 9.0 Pie port for the OnePlus X, OnePlus 2, OnePlus 3, and OnePlus 3T, which can give the users of the said phone an early access into the new version of the operating system.

While the early taste of the new flavour of Android is exciting, do note, that this AOSP comes from an unofficial source, and so what you get will be an unstable version of the OS. So before you head on to adopt these ports, it is important you also understand the risks that come along. Losing all your data or bricking your smartphone could be some of the side effects of the process.

Having said that, this could also be a pretty good deal if you know what you are doing, or if you have a spare OnePlus device. But, we would recommend that this experiment would only be worth it on the OnePlus X and OnePlus 2, because the company has also confirmed that the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will soon be getting an official upgrade to the Android Pie operating system.

At this point, if you have made up your mind on for the early access, you can download the software packages for the OnePlus X, OnePlus 2, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T from here. But before you do, do note the listed issues with these ports, and all the problems that you can face with the download.