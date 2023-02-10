Google is known for its unique and creative doodles which the tech giant creates by altering its logos on the homepages. The Google doodles are usually shared to commemorate important events, holidays, achievements, and notable figures. Speaking of which, the tech giant on Friday, 10 February, dedicated a specialised doodle to PK Rosy, the first woman lead in Malayalam cinema on her 120th birth anniversary. Born on 10 February 1903 in Thiruvananthapuram, formerly Trivandrum in Kerala, Rajamma or PK Rosy was the first actress to work in a Malayalam film with JC Daniel’s Vigathakumaran. Sharing an animated caricature of the late actress, Google wrote, “Today’s Doodle honours P.K. Rosy, who became the first female lead in Malayalam cinema.”

Further recalling her inspiring journey, Google noted that Rosy who developed a passion for acting at a very young age faced discouragement in many sections of society, however, managed to break barriers with her role in the Malayalam film Vigathakumaran (The Lost Child).

“Though she never received recognition for her work during her lifetime, Rosy’s story is relevant to conversations about representation in the media. Today, her story serves as motivation and inspiration for many”, it further added to the page dedicated to the late actress. Google also thanked Rosy for her “courage and the legacy that she has left behind.”

About PK Rosy

Born to a Pulaya family, PK Rosy spent her childhood days in poverty following her father’s demise. After working as a grass-cutter for eight long years, her uncle recognised her interests in performing arts and referred her to music and acting classes. It was finally in 1928 when she was chosen by JC Daniel for his film and she bagged the role of ‘Sarojini’, a woman from the Nair caste of Kerala. However, she had faced intense protest from the community over a Dalit woman portraying the role of a Nair.

Following this, her home was reportedly also burnt down due to which she fled to Tamil Nadu and got married to a lorry driver. She lived the rest of her life quietly with her husband and children.

