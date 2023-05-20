Good news for Indian Army: Zorawar light tank to be ready for trials by year-end

The Zorawar light tank, which is being jointly developed by the DRDO and private sector firm L&T is expected to be ready for trials by the end of this year.

The trials of the Zorawar light tank is expected to take place in the mountainous regions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

“The tank is expected to be ready for trials by the end of this year and would be immediately sent to the Ladakh sector for our own trials. Once we are ready, we will hand it over to the Army for user trials,” a senior DRDO officials was quoted as saying by ANI.

“The present order is for 59 of these tanks but the order can go up to 600 tanks. There is also a need being felt for using these tanks for operations in the Rann of Kutch area and the desert terrain where they can travel at high speeds,” he added.

The People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) of China had deployed light tanks along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in 2020 during its military standoff with the Indian Army in Ladakh.

Light tanks are thought to be more suitable for mountain warfare as they can move and manoeuvre more quickly than conventional tanks.

After the military standoff between India and China started, the Indian Army had to induct a considerable number of T-72 and T-90 tanks at the LAC in Ladakh which led to tactical surprise over the PLA and forced there Chinese on to the back foot.

The Zorawar light tank being developed by the DRDO and L&T has been named after the legendary General Zorawar Singh who had led successful military campaigns against Tibet. The Tibet forces of the time were supported by the Qing Empire of China.

(With agency inputs)

