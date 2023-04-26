Good gesture: PM Modi praises 7-year-old girl for donating pocket money to PM TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised a 7-year-old girl from Himachal Pradesh who donated her entire pocket money to support PM TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

The girl, Nalini Singh, from Una district of Himachal Pradesh, was also recently honored by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

PM Modi lauded the girl’s initiative, calling it “good gesture”.

Little Hands, Big Impact

Sharing the generosity of Nalini on Twitter, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said: "Your little effort can make a big impact on someone’s life and strengthen our (India's) fight for TB Mukt Bharat."

Nikshay Mitra scheme

Nikshay Mitra (donor) is a digital platform for tuberculosis (TB) patients in India. It includes co-operative societies, corporates, elected representatives, individuals, institutions, non-governmental organizations, political parties and partners who can support by adopting health facilities (for individual donor), blocks/urban wards/districts/states for accelerating response against TB to complement government efforts, as per the district-specific requirements in coordination with the district administration.

The platform launched by the Government of India aims to improve the management of TB cases in the country by providing a centralised, web-based system for patients to access information, connect with healthcare providers, and track their progress.

It also helps provide nutritional, additional diagnostic and vocational support to those inflicted by TB, plays a stellar role in achieving our dream of a TB Mukt Bharat by 2025.

The platform allows patients to register for free and receive a unique patient ID number.

PM TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

Implemented by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), PM TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan aims for effective engagement of the community in the path towards ending TB in India.

The MoHFW has implemented the ambitious National Strategic Plan with the goal to achieve SDG End TB targets by 2025.

As per the government, India has the world’s highest TB burden, with an estimated 26 lakh people contracting the disease and approximately 4 lakh people dying from the disease every year.

TB usually affects the most economically productive age group of society resulting in a significant loss of working days and pushing TB patients further into the vortex of poverty.

The objective of PM TB Mukt Bharat mission is to provide additional patient support to improve treatment outcomes of TB patients, augment community involvement in meeting India’s commitment to end TB by 2025, and leverage Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

With inputs from agencies

