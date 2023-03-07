'Golden Tiger' spotted for the first time in 2023 at Assam's Kaziranga National Park; watch

At a time when several measures are being taken in regard to tiger conservation, India has already recorded 30 tiger deaths so far from Kanha, Panna, Ranthambore, Pench, Corbett, Satpura, Orang, Kaziranga, and Sathyamangalam reserves, in just two months into 2023. While the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has stated that it is not yet a cause for alarm, a rare ‘golden tiger’ was recently spotted for the first time in 2023. A golden tiger, also called the golden tabby tiger is an extremely rare animal of the particular colour variation which is caused by a recessive gene that is currently only found in captive tigers.

Sharing the video of the recent tiger spotting, former Norweigan diplomat Erik Solheim took to Twitter to call it ‘good news’ for India. “This is the first time for this year 2023, Golden Tiger ( fewer than 30 in the world) sighting. They’re very rare and founded in Kaziranga last time in 2020,” he wrote.

Check:

Incredible India 🇮🇳! A good news! This is the first time for this year 2023, Golden Tiger ( fewer than 30 in the world) sighting . They’re very rare and founded in Kaziranga last time in 2020.@zubinashara pic.twitter.com/URQZLj3v99 — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) March 6, 2023

Notably, this came almost three years after a golden tiger was spotted back in 2020 at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. The picture of the rare tiger was taken by wildlife photographer Mayuresh Hendre. The photographer also shared that it was a female tiger named 'Kazi 106-F'. The pictures were later shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan.

The officer also shared that the golden tiger's documentation is the only one in the 21st century.

Check its pictures:

Do you know in #India we have a Golden #Tiger also. Only documentation of such big cat in 21st century on planet. This by Mayuresh Hendre. Look at this beauty. pic.twitter.com/8kiOy5fZQI — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 10, 2020

It is pertinent to note that Kaziranga is known for housing a few wild breeding areas outside Africa for multiple species of large cats including the Bengal tiger and Indian leopards. It currently has the highest density of tigers in the world. While 127 tiger deaths were recorded in 2021 and 121 in 2021, details from the 2022 National Tiger Census is yet to be unveiled. The government at the same time is also expected to make an announcement, considering the 50 years of Project Tiger this year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.