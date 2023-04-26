Gold worth Rs 10 crore seized at Mumbai airport, 18 Sudanese citizens held
Passengers suspected to be part of the syndicate travelling in three flights were identified and intercepted by a team of the DRI at the airport. During the search operation, the DRI recovered 16.36 kg of gold in paste form, gold pieces and jewellery, collectively valued at Rs 10.16 crore
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted a gold smuggling racket and arrested 18 Sudanese women and an Indian woman with 16.36 kg of gold made into paste valued at Rs 10.16 crore at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday, an official said.
In another related search operation, 1.42 kg of gold valued approximately at Rs 85 lakh along with foreign currency worth Rs 16 lakh and Indian currency worth Rs 88 lakh were also recovered, he said.
Acting on specific intelligence that gold in paste form was going to be smuggled into India by a syndicate of passengers travelling from the UAE to Mumbai on Monday, DRI officials mounted a surveillance at the Mumbai airport, the official said.
Related Articles
Passengers suspected to be part of the syndicate travelling in three flights were identified and intercepted by a team of the DRI at the airport. During the search operation, the DRI recovered 16.36 kg of gold in paste form, gold cut pieces and jewellery, collectively valued at Rs 10.16 crore, said the official.
Eighteen women from Sudan carrying the smuggled gold and an Indian woman who was coordinating the movement of the passengers were arrested, he said.
Most of the recovered gold was found concealed on the body of the suspected passengers, making it extremely difficult to detect the precious metal, said the official, adding further investigation was underway.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
South Sudan receives about 10,000 refugees fleeing Sudan fighting
Sudan hosts 800,000 South Sudanese refugees who have fled long-running conflicts there
Japan prepares to evacuate citizens from Sudan
Japan’s foreign minister asked the defense minister to use the Self-Defense Forces’ plane for the evacuation
Fighting continues in Sudan as death toll mounts to 270, over 2,600 injured
Hours after an internationally mediated ceasefire was supposed to go into effect, fighting in Sudan resumed as soldiers loyal to opposing generals fought over vital locations in the city and accused one another of violating the ceasefire