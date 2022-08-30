Goddess Kaali poster row: Delhi court wishes to hear filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, issues fresh summons

The court on Tuesday announced that the matter will be heard next on November 1, 2022 for which the filmmaker has also been asked to mark her presence. The judge said that the defendant needs to be heard before passing any order

New Delhi: A Delhi sessions court has sent fresh summons to the filmmaker Leena Manimekalai in connection to the ‘viral’ poster of her upcoming documentary ‘Kaali’ which gained huge criticism as it depicted goddess Kaali as a smoking woman.

The court on Tuesday announced that the matter will be heard next on November 1, 2022 for which the filmmaker has also been asked to mark her presence. The judge said that the defendant needs to be heard before passing any order.

Civil Judge Abhishek Kumar of Tis Hazari Court of Delhi on Tuesday noted that “the plaintiff submits that there is an application filed by him under Order 8 Rule 1A(3) CPC on the previous date and the same is pending for adjudication. He further seeks to serve the defendants through email as well as Whatsapp.”

In view of the submissions, let summons be issued afresh through all modes including service through email as well as Whatsapp on the filing of PF, returnable for the next date of hearing. Put up for service of the summons upon the defendants and for arguments on the above-stated application on November 1, said the court.

The court earlier had issued summons to Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai and others in a suit seeking an interim injunction to restrain the defendants from depicting Goddess Kaali in the way they have depicted in a poster and video.

The portrayal of Goddess Kali in the poster did not go down well with a section of social media users who have demanded the poster be withdrawn. Some even demanded strict action against her and the hashtag ‘#ArrestLeenaManimekal` has since been trending on Twitter.

Earlier the concerned civil judge had said the relief of interim injunction is discretionary relief. Further, as held by Supreme Court in a number of cases, the ex-parte ad-interim injunction has to be granted in exceptional circumstances. The judge said that the defendant needs to be heard before passing any order.

The complaint in the matter was filed with Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi District Police on July 4. The complainants demanded punishment against Leena by taking strict action under strict sections of the law, including Section 295A of IPC, Section 79 of IT Act 2000 and Prohibition of Indecent Representation of Women Act, 1986.

