Incidents of shocking and heart-wrenching road accidents continue to surface every other day, including fatal crashes that claim the lives of several people. In relation to this, traffic police personnel in different cities have been making attempts to create awareness about road safety matters and further educate people regarding following proper traffic rules without any violations. The Delhi Police, who are known for adopting creative methods to highlight road safety, have again taken up the responsibility to create awareness about wearing helmets while riding a two-wheeler.

In a bid to educate riders about wearing helmets, the Delhi Police took to its official Twitter handle and shared a 15-second long clip showing a massive road accident where the rider got lucky and remained safe as he was wearing a helmet. As the video proceeds, the rider, while speeding on the road, skidded with his bike and had a dangerous fall. However, he was saved from any major head injuries due to a helmet.

Immediately after this, as the man stood up, an electric pole adjacent to the road fell over him. This time as well, he escaped from a serious injury due to his helmet. While sharing the chilling video, the Delhi Police captioned it with “God helps those who wear helmet!”

At the end of the video, it also highlighted, “Wearing a helmet can save you once, twice, thrice and multiple times.”

Watch the video here:



The video has gone viral on social media and has garnered a lot of likes and views. Many astonished social media users also commented on the video.

Delhi Police’s awareness campaigns for road safety

Notably, a large number of people die every day due to road accidents, and not wearing helmets. Concerning the same, the Delhi police have been promoting the idea of wearing helmets on multiple occasions. With the help of posters, banners, film dialogues, songs, and video messages, they have been generating awareness about the issue.

In a recent report titled, Delhi Road Crash Report 2021, it has been stated that the Delhi Police’s West district has topped the list of districts recording the most number of fatal crashes.

Overall, the city has reported a total of 4,720 cases of fatal and non-fatal crashes in 2021, in which around 1,239 people were killed and 4,273 were injured.

