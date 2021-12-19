Goa Liberation Day: President Kovind pays homage to soldiers who liberated state from colonial rule
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa on Sunday to attend Goa Liberation Day celebrations at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Goa's Taleigao at around 3 pm
New Delhi: On the occasion of Goa Liberation Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday paid homage to soldiers who laid down their lives to liberate Goa from colonial rule.
"On Goa Liberation Day, the nation pays homage to the martyrs and freedom fighters who fought to liberate Goa from colonial rule. We also salute the exemplary courage and valour of our armed forces. I will forever cherish the memories of the Goa@60 celebrations I attended last year," tweeted Kovind.
Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year in the country. It marks the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961 following 450 years of Portuguese rule.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa on Sunday to attend Goa Liberation Day celebrations at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Goa's Taleigao at around 3 pm.
