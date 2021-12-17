Goa Liberation Day: Goa would've been liberated earlier had Sardar Patel lived longer, says PM Modi

Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on 19 December every year to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces that liberated Goa from Portuguese rule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Goa would have been liberated from Portuguese rule much earlier had Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel lived for some more time.

Patel, deputy PM in the Nehru cabinet, died on 15 December, 1950. He is credited with the liberation of Marathwada region in Maharashtra from erstwhile Nizam's rule. Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on 19 December every year to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces that liberated Goa from Portuguese rule.

Modi arrived in Goa to attend Liberation Day celebrations at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Goa's Taleigao earlier today.

Modi said, "Some time ago, I went to Italy and the Vatican City. There I also had the opportunity to meet Pope Francis. I invited him to visit India, to which Pope Francis said "this is the greatest gift you have given me". This is his love for India's diversity, our radiant democracy."

Modi lauded freedom fighters, including those from outside Goa, who fought for the state's freedom. When India got Independence, they still continued the fight to liberate Goa, he added.

"They ensured that the struggle to liberate Goa did not end after India's independence," he said.

"People of this country could have enjoyed the fruits of independence, but they could not do so. People were uneasy because one part of India (Goa, Daman, Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli) was still under foreign rule," he said.

"This happened because India is not just a political power, but it is a country that protects human values. The countrymen consider the entire nation a family. We have the philosophy of 'nation first'," he added.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant earlier received Prime Minister Modi at Panaji airport.

Modi earlier on Sunday offered tribute at Martyrs Memorial in Azad Maidan, Panaji.

Modi also congratulated the Goa government for topping in various parameters of good governance. The state has topped on parameters such as per capita income, exclusive toilet facility for girls in schools, tap water in every household, door to door waste collection, and food security, Modi said.

Modi also remembered former Goa chief minister late Manohar Parrikar, saying he had understood the potential of the state and nurtured it for welfare of the people. Parrikar, who was the defence minister during the first term of the Narendra Modi government, died on 17 March, 2019, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Modi inaugurated multiple development projects including the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum, Super Speciality Block at Goa Medical College, New South Goa District Hospital, Aviation Skill Development Center at Mopa Airport and the Gas-insulated Substation at Dabolim-Navelim, Margao.

The super specialty block at the Goa Medical College and Hospital has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 380 crore under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana’ scheme.

The new South Goa district hospital, built at a cost of around Rs 220 crore, is equipped with modern medical infrastructure, including OPD services in 33 specialties, latest diagnostic and laboratory facilities and services like physiotherapy and audiometry.

The re-development of the Aguada Fort jail museum as a heritage tourism destination under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme' has been done at a cost of over Rs 28 crore. Before Goa's liberation, the Aguada Fort was used to incarcerate and torture freedom fighters.

The museum will highlight the contributions and sacrifices made by prominent freedom fighters who fought for the liberation of Goa and will be a befitting tribute to them. Modi also inaugurated an aviation skill development centre at the Mopa airport and a gas insulated substation at Dabolim-Navelim in Margao.

He also laid the foundation stone for the India International University of Legal Education and Research of Bar Council of India Trust at Goa.

Modi also released a Special Cover and Special Cancellation to mark the commemoration of the Indian Armed Forces freeing Goa from Portuguese rule.

This special episode of history is shown on the special cover, whereas the special cancellation depicts the war memorial at Indian Naval Ship Gomantak, constructed in memory of seven young gallant sailors and other personnel who laid down their lives in "Operation Vijay".

The prime minister released 'My Stamp' depicting the Hutatma Smarak at Patradevi, which salutes the great sacrifices made by the martyrs of the Goa Liberation Movement. A 'Meghdoot Post Card' depicting a collage of pictures of different events during the Goa Liberation Struggle will also be presented to the Prime Minister.

Modi will also distribute awards to the best Panchayat/Municipality, Swayampurna Mitras and beneficiaries of Swayampurna Goa Programme.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi paid floral tributes at Martyr's Memorial, Azad Maidan, Panaji. He also attended the Sail Parade and flypast at Miramar, Panaji.

