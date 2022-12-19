Goa Liberation Day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know

Goa Liberation Day is celebrated annually on 19 December to mark the anniversary of the state gaining independence from the Portuguese. Goa was liberated by Indian forces in 1961 after 450 years under Portuguese domination. In 1510, the Portuguese colonised a number of locations in India, but by the end of the 19th century, they had only succeeded in retaining colonies in Goa, Daman, Diu, Dadra, Nagar Haveli, and Anjediva Island. Small-scale protests marked the beginning of the Goa Liberation Movement, which aimed to overthrow Portuguese colonial rule in the region. Goa Liberation Day also honours the state’s accomplishments in the tourism industry as well as the fact that it has the highest per capita income of all Indian states and union territories.

History of Goa Liberation Day:

Goa continued to be ruled by the Portuguese for 14 years after India achieved freedom in 1947. Goa’s struggle for freedom gained confidence when India declared independence, sparking a number of protests and demonstrations. India, therefore, attempted to recover Goa through diplomatic means in a peaceful manner.

The Portuguese surrendered after Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s then-prime minister, deployed armed forces. The 36-hour military action, code-named “Operation Vijay” meaning “Operation Victory,” included strikes by the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Air Force. The coastal state was freed on 19 December 1961 and became a Union Territory of India.

Significance of Goa Liberation Day:

There was a debate about Goa being merged with the state of Maharashtra. However, the issue was settled by a plebiscite as the majority of Goans opposed the merger. Goa remained a Union Territory up until 1987 when it was granted statehood and became India’s 25th state.

The state celebrates Goa Liberation Day with a lot of events. The celebration includes a torch procession that proceeds through three different locations. The march eventually ends at Panaji’s Azad Maidan. The participants in the march then pay homage to the freedom fighters. Cultural events like Sugam Sangeet are held to commemorate the special occasion.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.