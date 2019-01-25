Goa has a new prison recipe! Cook or drink in the open, either go to jail for three months or pay Rs 10,000 as fine

Panaji: The Goa government has decided to charge fines between Rs 2,000 and Rs 10,000 from people for drinking and cooking in the open, state Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said on Thursday.

The Tourist Trade Act will be amended suitably during the Goa Assembly session beginning on 29 January for this purpose, he informed.

"People found creating nuisance like drinking in public or cooking in the open will be fined up to Rs 10,000. While an individual will be fined Rs 2,000, a group indulging in such an offence will be charged Rs 10,000," Ajgaonkar told reporters.

In case the fine is not paid, the offender can face imprisonment of up to three months, he added.

Chief minister Manohar Parrikar had earlier announced that drinking alcohol at public places in Goa will attract a heavy fine.

Parrikar had also lashed out at irresponsible tourists and citizens who dump flowers by wrapping them in plastic in the Mandovi river after offering them to God.

