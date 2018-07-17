Football world cup 2018

Public drinking to attract hefty fine in Goa from 15 Aug; Manohar Parrikar says penalty for using plastic bags to be hiked to Rs 2,500

India Press Trust of India Jul 17, 2018 08:35:12 IST

Panaji: Drinking alcohol at public places in Goa will attract a heavy fine from 15 August, Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar announced on Monday.

File image of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. Reuters

File image of Manohar Parrikar. Reuters

Addressing a gathering after opening the incubation centre at the state-run Economic Development Corporation in Panaji, Parrikar said the fine for littering and carrying plastic bags would also rise from the next month.

"There is something called civic responsibility. The footpath developed along the river in Panaji city is being used by the people for drinking beer," he said. "There will be heavy fine for drinking in public from the next month. We will implement the decision from 15 August onwards."

However, he did not specify the amount. He said littering would also attract a steeper fine. The penalty for carrying plastic bags will be increased from Rs 100 to Rs 2,500. "I think that is the only way we can control this menace," he said.

Parrikar also lashed out at the citizens who dump flowers by wrapping them in plastic in the Mandovi river after offering them to God.

"Every day we get the old bridge cleaned up. Every day I see some flowers being thrown on it. People think that they are doing great religious service by throwing flowers in the water. You can throw flowers in water but not in plastic bags. Half the flowers are thrown on the footpath on the bridge," the chief minister said.


