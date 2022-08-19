Goa first state to become Har Ghar Jal certified, 10 cr rural households provided piped water: PM Modi

'Within just 3 years, 7 crore rural households have been connected with piped water facility under 'Jal Jeevan Mission'. In 7 decades of independence, only 3 crore rural households in the country had piped water facilities,' he added

New Delhi: Ten crore rural households have been connected to the facility of clean water through pipes, PM Narendra Modi said while virtually addressing the ‘Har Ghar Jal Utsav’ being held in Goa.

"Within just 3 years, 7 crore rural households have been connected with piped water facility under 'Jal Jeevan Mission'. This is no ordinary achievement. In 7 decades of Independence, only 3 crore rural households in the country had piped water facilities," he added.

Goa first state to be certified with 'Har Ghar Jal'

The prime minister also announced that Goa has become the first state to be certified with 'Har Ghar Jal'.

"I want to congratulate each and everyone, especially women and sisters for this achievement. Goa has achieved a milestone today, it has become the first state to be certified with 'Har Ghar Jal'," he said.

PM Modi also said that it does not take that much effort to form a government, but hard work is needed to form a country.

" We all have chosen the path to build a country, so we are constantly solving the present and future challenges of the country," he said.

